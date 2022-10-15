In almost two days, Ukrainians collected 150 million hryvnias for the “Shahed Catcher”

In almost two days, the Ukrainians collected 150 million hryvnias for the "Shahed catcher" — this is a system that "blinds" an Iranian drone, which then allows it to be shot down.

This was announced on the evening of October 15 by the co-founder of monobank Oleg Gorokhovskyi.

Collecting funds for monobank drones together with the United24 platform and blogger Igor Lachenkov began at 09:00 on October 14. The minimum donation was 5 hryvnias. Among all those who made a contribution, 920 metal bracelets with Azovstal and the inscription ВІРЮ ЗСУ (I believe in UAF) will be raffled off. In total, there will be a thousand of such bracelets, one hundred of them with the personal autograph of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny. Those who donated over 100,000 hryvnias are guaranteed to receive 80 bracelets with Zaluzhnyʼs autograph. The remaining 20 will be drawn among all participants. Oleg Gorohovskyi will publish the results on his Telegram channel on Sunday, October 16, at 5 PM.