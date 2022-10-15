Saudi Arabia will allocate $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Saudi state news agency SPA.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the conversation, the Ukrainian leader thanked the prince for his countryʼs vote for the resolution of the UN General Assembly, which condemned pseudo-referendums and the annexation of Ukrainian territories by Russia.

Zelensky emphasized that humanitarian initiatives testify to the crown princeʼs desire to "relieve the suffering of the Ukrainian people", bin Salman emphasized Saudi Arabiaʼs commitment to ending the war as soon as possible.