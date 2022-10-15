News

Biden approved the allocation of $725 million in military aid to Ukraine. What will it include?

Oleg Panfilovych
US President Joe Biden approved the allocation of $725 million in new military aid to Ukraine.

This is reported by the White House.

Biden signed a decree directing $725 million in military aid to Ukraine. Funds will be allocated to items of defense purpose, services of the Ministry of Defense and training of the military.

According to a message on the Pentagon website, this aid package will include:

  • additional ammunition for highly mobile artillery rocket systems (HIMARS);
  • 23 thousand 155-mm artillery shells;
  • 500 high-precision 155-mm artillery shells;
  • 5 thousand 155-mm rounds for remote anti-tank mine (RAAM) systems;
  • 5 thousand units of anti-tank weapons;
  • high-speed anti-radar missiles (HARM);
  • more than 200 high-mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV);
  • small arms and more than 2 million ammunition for them;
  • medical devices.
  • Total American military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion is about $16.8 billion.