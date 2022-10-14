The Insider: Employees of Russian “Wagner” PVC and FSB fled to France, they testify

The mercenary of the Russian Wagner private military company and the employee of the FSB have requested political asylum in France, reports The Insider with reference to the head of the Gulagu.net project, Vladimir Osechkin.

Currently, according to Osechkin, they are testifying as part of the Russian war crimes investigation.

A person from a private military company is allegedly related to the work of the headquarters and team of “Putinʼs cook” Yevgeniy Prigozhin.

The employee of the FSB apparently has a “fairly serious insider” related to the document flow of the Russian special service, which concerns the invasion of Ukraine and the processes of the counterintelligence department and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

According to Osechkin, the two defectors were on the same plane and, upon arriving in France, simultaneously went to ask for political asylum. During the flight, each of them thought that the other was watching him.

Osechkin says that in recent months several employees of the special services have been able to leave Russia and ask for asylum. They also testify.