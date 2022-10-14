US government report: Russian troops lost 6,000 pieces of equipment in Ukraine and do not have time to replenish ammunition stocks

Russian troops lost 6,000 pieces of equipment in Ukraine and are consuming ammunition at a high rate, so the Russian Federation does not have time to replenish supplies. Sanctions also affect this.

This is written by The New York Times with reference to a US government report.

The report says that the Russian Federation has already lost the ability to create high-precision weapons due to a lack of advanced technology. Western sanctions have also led to a shortage of parts and engines for equipment, making it difficult to manufacture and repair tanks, aircraft, submarines and other military systems.

To circumvent sanctions, the Russian intelligence services “illegally buy Western technology and parts” and look for supplies in countries such as Iran and North Korea.

Washington is currently looking for schemes and loopholes to make it difficult for Russia to replenish stocks and produce military equipment.