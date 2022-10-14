The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 500 more Russian invaders

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 500 more Russian occupiers during the day of October 13. In total, since the beginning of the war, the Russian Federation has lost 64 300 soldiers.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of October 14.

Losses of the Russian army in equipment:

2 521 tanks (+10 over the past day);

5 172 combat armored vehicles (5);

1 566 artillery systems (10);

362 rocket salvo systems (5);

186 air defense means (3);

268 aircraft;

240 helicopters;

1 199 drones (17);

316 cruise missiles;

15 warships/boats;

3 944 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (9);

142 units of special equipment (2).

The Russians suffered the greatest losses of the past day in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions.