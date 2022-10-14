Russian troops of the joint group will arrive in Belarus in the coming days

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced that Russian troops of the “joint group” will arrive in the country in the coming days. The dictators of Russia and Belarus agreed on this back on October 10.

Currently, it is not known how many troops Russia will send to Belarus.

“You know our army — itʼs about 70 thousand people. This is the basis. Well, I think that there is no need to demand 10-15 thousand from Russia now. Because there are enough other problems. You know which ones. Therefore, we will have it like this now. We are training the boys," said Lukashenko.

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus claims that Ukraine is “planning to attack Belarus” with the help of NATO.