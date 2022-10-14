Russian troops of the joint group will arrive in Belarus in the coming days

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced that Russian troops of the “joint group” will arrive in the country in the coming days. The dictators of Russia and Belarus agreed on this back on October 10.
Currently, it is not known how many troops Russia will send to Belarus.
“You know our army — itʼs about 70 thousand people. This is the basis. Well, I think that there is no need to demand 10-15 thousand from Russia now. Because there are enough other problems. You know which ones. Therefore, we will have it like this now. We are training the boys," said Lukashenko.
The self-proclaimed president of Belarus claims that Ukraine is “planning to attack Belarus” with the help of NATO.
- On October 14, the “regime of counter-terrorist operation” was introduced in Belarus. Local authorities say there is a threat to Belarus from other countries.
- According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, six battalions of the enemy are concentrated near the border from the Belarusian side.
- Belarus is currently helping Russia in its war against Ukraine, not only by providing access to air bases and airspace, but also with ammunition and spare parts. Since the beginning of the invasion, Belarusians have sent 26 echelons with ammunition from the territory — thatʼs almost 250 wagons weighing more than 10,000 tons.