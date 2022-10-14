The Defense Minister: Russia has 300 Iranian drones and wants to buy several thousand more

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated on the air of a telethon that Russia currently has about 300 Iranian kamikaze drones and wants to get several thousand more.

"According to our information, about 300 units today are the numbers used by the Russian military. They are trying to purchase several thousand such drones. We have to be ready for that," Reznikov noted.

He stated that the Ukrainian military is learning well to counter this threat and is preparing to counter the Iranian kamikaze drones even more actively.

"All our main partners have been informed by us about the fight against drones. We are working with them, and they are interested in helping us. Therefore, more than one country is involved in this process," the minister emphasized, reminding that Ukraine expects anti-drone weapons from its partners.