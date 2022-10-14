NATO will conduct nuclear deterrence exercises in Europe from October 17 to 30

The air forces of NATO countries will conduct the planned Steadfast Noon nuclear deterrence exercise in Europe from October 17 to 30.

This was reported by the NATO press service.

The training schedule includes practicing deterring enemy nuclear attacks by dozens of aircraft in the sky over northwestern Europe. At the same time, the Alliance emphasizes that these exercises are regular, annual and not related to current world events, hinting that they are not caused by Russian threats.

Steadfast Noon will feature 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft of various types, including American B-52 strategic long-range bombers.