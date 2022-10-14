The curfew is reduced in Rivne region

They decided to shorten the curfew in Rivne region. It will last from 00:00 to 05:00 every day.

This was reported by the head of Rivne Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Koval.

"This issue was raised due to the collective appeals of business owners in our region. In a number of regions of Ukraine, decisions have already been made to reduce the duration of the curfew. It is expedient from an economic point of view. So our Defense Council adopted it unanimously," he noted.

The decision will be effective from Monday, October 17.

In addition, the order to limit the sale of alcohol was completely canceled in the region.