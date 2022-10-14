The Ukrainian army destroyed three command posts of the Russian army and several MLRS in the south

During the past day, the Ukrainian army destroyed three command posts of the Russian 35th Army in the south, and also struck four Russian air defense positions.

The Operational Command (OC) "South" writes about this.

"From time to time, the enemy uses sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRG) as attempts to expose our positions. Yes, this afternoon the enemyʼs SRG came to our observation post. As a result of the shooting battle, the enemy suffered losses — there are dead and wounded — and retreated," the message says.

Russian aircraft struck Ukrainian positions in the area of the village of Davydiv Brid twice, but without success.

"Our air strikes were 3.5 times larger in number and ten times more effective in terms of effectiveness: 4 enemy air defense positions were hit in the Beryslav and Kakhovka districts, as well as 3 places of accumulation of manpower, weapons and equipment in Mykolaiv, Bashtanska and Kherson districts", the OC "South" stated.

In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed two “Hurricane” multiple rocket systems, their "younger brother" — "Grad", and the "elder" — a heavy flamethrower system "Solntsepiok", an electronic warfare station, two 120 mm mortars, three tanks, three command posts of enemy 35 army units.