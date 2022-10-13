The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced Russiaʼs plans to undermine the “Turkish Stream”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Ukrainian side has information about Russiaʼs plans to sabotage the Turkish Stream gas pipeline and blame Ukraine for it.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The agency says that Russia has tried unsuccessfully to use energy blackmail to persuade European governments to make concessions, including the lifting of sanctions, and may intensify its terror.

"Thatʼs why Putin decided to move from blackmail to terrorism — physical damage to the energy infrastructure. His goal is to disrupt supply routes and issue an ultimatum: launch Nord Stream 2 because you have no other choice. Public hints about this have already been heard from Russian officials," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the countries should stand up to the Russian Federation and clearly state that the launch of Nord Stream 2 or the lifting of sanctions will not happen under any conditions.