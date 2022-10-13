Portugal will hand over six Ka-32 helicopters to Ukraine, which have come under sanctions

Portugal will hand over to Ukraine six transport helicopters Ka-32A11VS, which were developed by the Soviet company Kamov. One of them is out of work after the accident.
This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Portugal Elena Carreiras, reports Observador.
She clarified that the helicopters are transferred at the request of Ukraine. Kyiv agreed to accept the helicopters "as they are."
Portugal is unable to operate and even repair these helicopters due to the fact that they are under anti-Russian sanctions.