Portugal will hand over another 160 tons of military aid to Ukraine

After a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Defense Minister Helena Carreiras said that Portugal would send another 160 tons of aid to Ukraine, including military equipment.

This was reported by Euractiv.

Helena Carreiras stressed that Portugal and its allies would continue to support Ukraine "as much as possible", announcing that the country would soon send more military aid.

"As was reported, we sent about 170 tonnes of lethal and non-lethal military material in a first phase and other types of material. We are now preparing a new shipment of another 160 tonnes of material, and I would like to highlight the diversity of our support, "she said.

The Minister stressed that "it’s not just about military equipment, it’s also about medical and health and humanitarian support." Carreiras also noted that Portugal can also accept Ukrainian refugees.