Volodymyr Zelenskyi considers Putin an inadequate person who cannot be trusted

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, considers Putin to be an inadequate person and a terrorist with whom one cannot negotiate.
He stated this in an interview with the German television company ZDF.
"It seems to me that the chancellor saw that the president of Russia cannot be trusted and that Ukraine is right. We knocked on windows and German doors for a long time so that they would be opened for us and heard: we are really dealing with people who are not quite adequate, and it is difficult to negotiate with inadequate people. They can promise you something and immediately act differently. These are terrorists who do not know what they want," the president said.
In this interview, Zelenskyy also said that before the invasion, he tried to talk to Putin several times, but the Russians did not want to talk to him. "They invaded Ukraine — and now they claim that they want negotiations," the head of state added, stressing that he is ready to talk to someone who really wants peace.
"Putin is inadequate, he does not understand what, on the contrary, unites us. Not only that, he either doesnʼt want any dialogue between our countries, or he doesnʼt understand that with each of their missile strikes, the chances for negotiations disappear, and evaporate. For our country today, he is a unified image of a terrorist with whom no one wants to talk. What to talk about?" Zelensky asks.
In his opinion, European leaders should also let the Russian Federation understand that negotiations with Putin are impossible.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the impossibility of negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.