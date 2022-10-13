Volodymyr Zelenskyi considers Putin an inadequate person who cannot be trusted

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, considers Putin to be an inadequate person and a terrorist with whom one cannot negotiate.

He stated this in an interview with the German television company ZDF.

"It seems to me that the chancellor saw that the president of Russia cannot be trusted and that Ukraine is right. We knocked on windows and German doors for a long time so that they would be opened for us and heard: we are really dealing with people who are not quite adequate, and it is difficult to negotiate with inadequate people. They can promise you something and immediately act differently. These are terrorists who do not know what they want," the president said.

In this interview, Zelenskyy also said that before the invasion, he tried to talk to Putin several times, but the Russians did not want to talk to him. "They invaded Ukraine — and now they claim that they want negotiations," the head of state added, stressing that he is ready to talk to someone who really wants peace.