The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Finland asks the government to allocate €139 million for the construction of a fence on the border with the Russian Federation

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Finland sent a request for the allocation of €139 million for the construction of a large-scale fence on the border with Russia.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Krista Mikkonen, noted that in addition to the fence itself, these funds would be used to build roads, buy land for construction and implement control technology, Yle reports.

€6 million will be allocated for the pilot project in the additional budget this year, they will go to fences in the southeast of the country, where traffic across the border is the busiest.

At the beginning of October, the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, supported the proposal of the Border Guard Department to build a fence on the eastern border, stating the desire to gain the broad support of political forces for financing the construction. On this occasion, she scheduled a meeting of all parliamentary parties for October 18.