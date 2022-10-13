The number of people killed due to the rocket attack on Mykolaiv has increased to four

The number of people killed due to the night rocket attack on Mykolaiv by the Russians has increased to four people.

The head of the Regional Council Hanna Zamazeyeva reported that at 4:15 p.m. rescuers retrieved the body of another woman from under the rubble. She was 32 years old.

Before that, rescuers unblocked the bodies of a 31-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman. It was possible to save an 11-year-old boy who spent 6 hours under the rubble. He was taken to the hospital.

The fourth deceased was found under the rubble of the shuttle station. He was an employee of the State Militarized Mining and Rescue Squad of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and was on 24-hour duty.