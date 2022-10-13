The bodies of three more civilians were found in the liberated village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi (Kharkiv region), the prosecutorʼs office reported.

One of the dead is a local resident. His friend buried him in the yard of the household. He told the law enforcement officers that on September 21, a Russian soldier shot the deceased in the head because he was helping the Ukrainian army and reporting the locations of the occupiers.

Also, on the side of the road, the investigative team found two more bodies — a man and a woman. According to the previous version, the dead came under Russian mortar fire.

The prosecutorʼs office is investigating a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).