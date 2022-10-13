The Kyiv court sentenced the “DPR” militant to 13 years in prison. He was the bodyguard of the terrorist “Givi”

The Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv sentenced a militant of the "DPR" terrorist organization to 13 years in prison.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

Since 2016, the traitor fought in the armed forces of the so-called "DPR". He was one of the personal bodyguards of the terrorist "Givi" (Mykhailo Tolstykh), who headed the so-called "Somali battalion". Together with his "head", the militant gave interviews to pseudo-journalists of the "DPR".

In August 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured the traitor. During the court session, the man fully admitted his guilt and gave incriminating evidence.

The court found him guilty under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Art. 111 (treason);

Part 1 of Art. 258-3 (creation of a terrorist group or terrorist organization);

Part 2 of Art. 260 (creation of paramilitary or armed formations not provided for by law).

Now the militant "DPR" will spend 13 years behind bars, and his property will be confiscated.