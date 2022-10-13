”Ukrposhta” will issue stamps for the Ukrainian Defenderʼs Day

"Ukrposhta" will issue new stamps for the Ukrainian Defenderʼs Day.

This was reported in the press service of the company.

"Everyone who buys a stamp sheet will join the collection of funds to support our defenders, who are resolutely pushing out the aggressor and protecting the country on land, in the air and at sea," stated "Ukrposhta".

There will be six stamps on the sheet:

"The Airborne assault troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces";

"The Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces";

"The Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces";

"The Territorial Defense Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces";

"The Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces";

"The Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces".

The illustrations for them were created by the artist Anton Khrupin, who previously worked on the release of the "Free. Unbreakable. Invincible". The circulation of the stamp sheet is one million copies.