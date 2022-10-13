Estonia will send a new package of military aid to Ukraine

On October 13, Estonia approved a new package of military aid to Ukraine.
The Prime Minister Kaya Kallas informed about this on Twitter.
"Estonia has just approved a new package of military aid to Ukraine. We send winter equipment, equipment and ammunition to Ukraine. We will deliver them quickly. Let us all speed up our aid so that the Ukrainians can liberate their territories. This is the way to peace," she wrote.
- At the beginning of October, Estonia handed over drones to the Ukrainian military, which in July of this year the Russian tried to export to the Russian Federation for the needs of the Russian army.
- And in September, Estonia handed over the most modern mobile hospital to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.