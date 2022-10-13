News

Estonia will send a new package of military aid to Ukraine

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

On October 13, Estonia approved a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister Kaya Kallas informed about this on Twitter.

"Estonia has just approved a new package of military aid to Ukraine. We send winter equipment, equipment and ammunition to Ukraine. We will deliver them quickly. Let us all speed up our aid so that the Ukrainians can liberate their territories. This is the way to peace," she wrote.