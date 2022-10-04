Estonia transferred drones to Ukraine. It was them which the Russian tried to export for the needs of the army of the Russian Federation

Estonia handed over drones to the Ukrainian military. It was them, which the Russian tried to export to the Russian Federation for the needs of the Russian army in July of this year.

This was reported by the Embassy of Ukraine in Estonia.

"Remember the Estonian-Russian citizen with dual citizenship who tried to transport drones for the Russian army? In addition to his arrest, the Estonian security police seized the drones he bought and handed them over to the Ukrainian army," the embassy noted.

In July, three DJI Mini 2 drones were found in the car of Volodymyr Shilov, who has both Russian and Estonian citizenship, at the “Koidul” border crossing. He was collecting money for them [drones] through the “VKontakte” social network, and then planned to hand over the drones to the Russian army. In July, a court in Tallinn sentenced Shilov to four months in prison. He was found guilty of knowingly and directly facilitating an act of aggression by a foreign state.