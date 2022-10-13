News

The occupiers lost more than 400 soldiers and 6 helicopters over the past day

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of October 13:

  • 63 800 military personnel (+420 over the past day);
  • 2 511 tanks (+6);
  • 5 167 armored combat vehicles (+11);
  • 1 556 artillery systems (+17);
  • 357 rocket launcher systems (+2);
  • 183 means of anti-aircraft defense;
  • 268 aircraft;
  • 240 helicopters (+6);
  • 1 182 drones (+33);
  • 316 cruise missiles;
  • 16 warships/boats;
  • 3 935 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+9);
  • 140 units of special equipment;

The General Staff clarified that the information is published according to the usual algorithm — the enemyʼs losses for the previous day are added to the adjusted data.