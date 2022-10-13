The occupiers lost more than 400 soldiers and 6 helicopters over the past day

Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of October 13:

63 800 military personnel (+420 over the past day);

2 511 tanks (+6);

5 167 armored combat vehicles (+11);

1 556 artillery systems (+17);

357 rocket launcher systems (+2);

183 means of anti-aircraft defense;

268 aircraft;

240 helicopters (+6);

1 182 drones (+33);

316 cruise missiles;

16 warships/boats;

3 935 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+9);

140 units of special equipment;

The General Staff clarified that the information is published according to the usual algorithm — the enemyʼs losses for the previous day are added to the adjusted data.