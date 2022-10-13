The occupiers lost more than 400 soldiers and 6 helicopters over the past day

Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of October 13:
- 63 800 military personnel (+420 over the past day);
- 2 511 tanks (+6);
- 5 167 armored combat vehicles (+11);
- 1 556 artillery systems (+17);
- 357 rocket launcher systems (+2);
- 183 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 268 aircraft;
- 240 helicopters (+6);
- 1 182 drones (+33);
- 316 cruise missiles;
- 16 warships/boats;
- 3 935 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+9);
- 140 units of special equipment;
The General Staff clarified that the information is published according to the usual algorithm — the enemyʼs losses for the previous day are added to the adjusted data.