The occupiers began to receive orders to stop the offensive due to their morale and numerous cases of desertion.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In certain areas of hostilities (in particular, Donetsk region) enemy units began to receive orders from the top management to temporarily stop offensive operations. The main reason is the extremely low morale and psychological state of the recruits, numerous facts of desertion of the mobilized and non-fulfillment of combat orders," the summary states.

Ukrainian units hit three S-300 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy along with personnel in the Tokmak area of the Zaporizhzhia region. The wounded occupiers were taken to a local hospital. As a result of point fire damage in the Tokarivka area (Kherson region), enemy losses reached 150 people killed.