There were 324 hits of Russian missiles in Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region during the day

324 hits were recorded in the city of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia in one day.

Deputy Mayor of Orikhiv Svitlana Mandrych reported about this.

"We survived this day. There were a total of 324 hits in Orikhiv today. If by lunch there were more than 200, then by the end of the day there were already 324," she wrote.

According to her, nine local residents were injured.

Mandrych appealed to the residents of the city to stay in shelters.