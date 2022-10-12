News

Volodymyr Zelensky offers partners to create an economic “Ramstein” for Ukraine

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested the international community create a format of economic support for Ukraine, which is suffering from Russian aggression, based on the example of the so-called Ramstein format.

He stated this on Wednesday at the international round table organized as part of the autumn meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, reports Ukrinform.