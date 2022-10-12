The Kalush Orchestra collected 54 million hryvnias in support of Ukraine

Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra collected 54 million hryvnias to help Ukraine during the European tour.

This is reported in the press service of the group.

"Hey, friends! We traveled almost all over Europe to show our unique ethnic code, Ukrainian culture and raise money to support Ukraine! We collected 54 million hryvnias," the artists noted.

The group has already visited Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, France.

Kalush Orchestra is currently going on a concert tour to the USA and Canada, where they will collect funds for the support of Ukraine.