The Kalush Orchestra collected 54 million hryvnias in support of Ukraine

Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra collected 54 million hryvnias to help Ukraine during the European tour.
This is reported in the press service of the group.
"Hey, friends! We traveled almost all over Europe to show our unique ethnic code, Ukrainian culture and raise money to support Ukraine! We collected 54 million hryvnias," the artists noted.
The group has already visited Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, France.
Kalush Orchestra is currently going on a concert tour to the USA and Canada, where they will collect funds for the support of Ukraine.
- On May 14, during the performance at the Eurovision final, the Kalush Orchestra called to save Azovstal. “Help Ukraine, Mariupol, help Azovstal! Right now!” — shouted the bandʼs soloist Oleh Psyuk from the stage. However, the organizers said that they will not disqualify Ukraine — because this was a humanitarian call, not a political one.
- On May 29, the Kalush Orchestra together with Serhiy Prytula sold the Eurovision 2022 crystal microphone for $900 000 and a pink panama for 11 million hryvnias at a charity auction.