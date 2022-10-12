“Ukrenergo” calls on to reduce the use of electricity not only in the evening, but also in the morning

The company "Ukrenergo" calls on Ukrainians to reduce the use of electrical appliances not only in the evening, but also in the morning. This will avoid further blackouts.

The company writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"Today, since 08:00 in the morning, Ukraine consumes 6% more electricity than yesterday. Therefore, at the moment, the Ukrenergo control center has forcibly applied restrictions on consumers in Kyiv and Kyiv region, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv and Sumy regions," they noted.

"Ukrenergo" emphasizes that the higher the consumption, the more outages there will be. Therefore, they recommend reducing the use of electricity from 08:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 05:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

"The lowest level of electricity consumption is at night. That is why it is better to use heaters, washing machines, turn on boilers, dishwashers and other energy-consuming appliances," the company explained.