A family was rescued from the rubble after a Russian rocket attack in Zaporizhzhia region

Employees of the State Emergency Service rescued a family that was under the rubble of a house after a missile attack by the Russian army.

The head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh reported on this. He showed how the rescuers got people.

On the night of October 12, the Russians hit Zaporizhzhia with rockets. In one of the villages in the suburbs, a rocket destroyed a private house. The family that was hiding in the cellar was trapped. But later the rescuers freed the woman, man and child. The victims did not require medical assistance.

According to Oleksandr Starukh, in total, during the week, employees of the State Emergency Service rescued 39 residents of the Zaporizhzhia region.