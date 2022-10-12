The OC “South”: the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the success of liberating five settlements in Kherson region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine secured success in liberating five settlements in Kherson region.

This is reported by the Operational Command "South".

We are talking about Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Nova Kamyanka, Tryfonivka and Chervone in the Beryslav district. Social and critical infrastructure is being restored there.

In the morning, under the cover of a massive missile strike across Ukraine, the enemy tried to counterattack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Ishchenka area. After this sortie, the Russian invaders suffered losses and were forced to retreat.

The Ukrainian military also destroyed in the south: