France will strengthen its military presence in Romania, Lithuania and Estonia

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said his country would deploy additional forces to strengthen NATOʼs "defensive posture" in Eastern Europe.

CNN writes about it.

According to Lecornu, French President Emmanuel Macron made this decision on October 10.

France will transfer one reinforced infantry company to Romania, as well as a squadron of Charles Leclerc tanks. About 750 French soldiers are already stationed in Romania. Additional Rafale fighters will be deployed in Lithuania, and a reinforced light infantry company will arrive in Estonia. French troops will arrive at the sites in late October or early November.