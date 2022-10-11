The occupiers have already lost more than 63 000 soldiers in the war with Ukraine

The losses of the Russian army in the war with Ukraine already amount to more than 63 000 soldiers.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy losses are as follows:

63 110 personnel representatives (+240 over the past day);

2 504 tanks (+9);

5 162 armored combat vehicles (+13);

1 496 artillery systems (+10);

353 rocket launcher systems;

181 means of anti-aircraft defense;

268 aircraft (+1);

235 helicopters;

1 114 drones (+17);

295 cruise missiles (+46);

15 warships/boats;

3 916 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+8);

136 units of special equipment.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Kramatorsk directions.