Reuters: Iran began to rapidly increase the production of enriched uranium

The Iranian authorities have recently begun to actively increase the production of enriched uranium. This could pave the way for her to develop nuclear weapons.

Reuters writes about this with reference to the IAEA report, which is not yet public.

Iranian authorities have begun rapidly ramping up their uranium enrichment capabilities with advanced centrifuges at an underground plant in Natang.

According to the IAEA report, Tehran continues to put more and more advanced centrifuges into operation, despite the ban imposed by the nuclear deal.

These centrifuges are far more efficient than, for example, the first-generation IR-1, the only centrifuge Iran can use under the deal to increase its stockpile of enriched uranium.

The IAEA also emphasizes that the negotiations between the United States and Iran regarding the renewal of the agreement have reached an impasse.