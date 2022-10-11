The U.S. President Joe Biden promised Ukraine advanced air defense systems

The U.S. President Joe Biden, in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, promised Ukraine the support of the United States, in particular advanced air defense systems.

This is stated on the website of the White House.

The U.S. president condemned Russiaʼs missile strikes on Ukraine and expressed his condolences to the relatives of the dead and injured.

Joe Biden also emphasized that he will continue to work with allies and partners to hold Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities.

According to him, the United States will continue to provide security, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.