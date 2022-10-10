In the Sumy region, a person was killed by Russian shelling. Four others were injured

Russian troops shelled the Bilopillya community three times with self-propelled guns and mortars. One person died, four others were injured.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the head of the region, reported about this.

Around 10 AM in the Konotop district, two employees of the enterprise and a rescuer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were injured by shelling from the Russian Federation.

Starting from 1 PM, the Russians began shelling the Shostka district with a large-caliber machine gun. In one of the villages of the Krasnopillya community there were five hits from self-propelled guns.

Russian troops also shelled the Bilopillya community three times with self-propelled guns and mortars.

One person died, four others were injured. In Bilopillya, shells damaged a high-rise building, private houses, a boarding school and an enterprise.

The communities of Velyka Pysarivka and Yunakove also came under Russian fire. There were no casualties.