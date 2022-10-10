In Kryvyi Rih, more than 850 miners ended up underground due to an attack by the Russians

More than 850 miners ended up underground in the mines after the Russian strikes and the blackout of part of Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by the head of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

Most of them have already been raised to the surface, this process is ongoing.

In the Kamiansky and Kryvorizky districts, critical infrastructure was also attacked by the Russian army. In Kryvyi Rih, 30,000 people were left without water. Now the water supply has already been restored. Some areas were cut off. At present, the energy companies are still working on eliminating the consequences of the shelling, 11 thousand families remain without electricity.