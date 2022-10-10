Kyiv City Administration: The number of victims of the Russian shelling of Kyiv has increased to six

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv, six people died, 31 people were injured.

This is reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

Two missiles hit the Shevchenkiv district of the capital. The shelling damaged the roadway, six cars caught fire, and another 15 were damaged. No one was injured in the attack on the pedestrian bridge.

In the Svyatoshyn district of Kyiv, a one-story building was hit, and three people were injured.

Russian shells also hit various critical infrastructure facilities in the capitalʼs Holosiivsky district. One of them partially destroyed the school. 13 people were injured in a nearby residential building. Twelve Kyiv residents were rescued, 24 were evacuated.

In the Desnyansky district, the Russian invaders hit a critical infrastructure facility. Previously, there is one wounded.

"Stock up on portable chargers, charge your phones. Also, as we mentioned earlier, pack the necessary things in one backpack: a small supply of water and food, warm clothes, important medicines, cash, and documents. Be ready to urgently go to the shelter if necessary," the Kyiv city council warns.