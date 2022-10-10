Estonia collects signatures of parliamentarians to admit Russia as a terrorist state

In the Parliament of Estonia, signatures of MPs were collected to consider the issue of recognizing Russia as a terrorist state.

This was reported by the head of the foreign policy parliamentary committee of Estonia Marko Mihkelson.

"In the Riigikogu [Parliament of Estonia], signatures are being collected for the draft statement on the recognition of the Russian regime as a terrorist and confirmation of our support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine. 54 ambassadors have just signed. We will introduce the project to the proceedings of the parliament at tomorrowʼs meeting," he wrote.