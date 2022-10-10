The authorities ask Ukrainians to reduce the use of electricity from 17:00 to 22:00

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko called on Ukrainians not to use electricity from 17:00 to 22:00 on the air of the telethon.
"As a result of todayʼs shelling by the Russins, we strongly ask everyone to limit electricity consumption as much as possible today from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.," he noted.
According to Tymoshenko, this will help overcome critical loads of power grids during peak hours.
- As of 11:40 a.m., Russian troops fired more than 80 missiles at Ukraine, 45 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces. In addition, 9 out of 12 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were destroyed by air defense.
- Currently, 11 important infrastructure facilities in eight regions and the city of Kyiv have been damaged by massive missile strikes in Ukraine. Currently, some areas are without power, there may be temporary interruptions with light, water and communication.