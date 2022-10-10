The authorities ask Ukrainians to reduce the use of electricity from 17:00 to 22:00

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko called on Ukrainians not to use electricity from 17:00 to 22:00 on the air of the telethon.

"As a result of todayʼs shelling by the Russins, we strongly ask everyone to limit electricity consumption as much as possible today from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.," he noted.

According to Tymoshenko, this will help overcome critical loads of power grids during peak hours.