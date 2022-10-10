“Ukrzaliznytsia” launched an additional train from Zaporizhzhia

Due to increased demand, "Ukrzaliznytsia" appointed an additional train No. 272 Zaporizhzhia — Kyiv. In addition, 10 wagons were added to train No. 750 Zaporizhzhia — Kyiv — Ivano-Frankivsk.

Commuter trains in Lviv region, Konotop region and Kharkiv region are running with delays due to de-energization of the contact network.

Suburban flights going via Lozova (Kharkiv region) are limited to Samiylivka.

As a result of the massive missile attack on the country, no victims were recorded among railway workers and passengers Oleksandr Kamyshin, the chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia", noted.