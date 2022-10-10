“Ukrzaliznytsia” launched an additional train from Zaporizhzhia

Due to increased demand, "Ukrzaliznytsia" appointed an additional train No. 272 Zaporizhzhia — Kyiv. In addition, 10 wagons were added to train No. 750 Zaporizhzhia — Kyiv — Ivano-Frankivsk.
This was reported by the press service of the University of Warsaw.
Commuter trains in Lviv region, Konotop region and Kharkiv region are running with delays due to de-energization of the contact network.
Suburban flights going via Lozova (Kharkiv region) are limited to Samiylivka.
As a result of the massive missile attack on the country, no victims were recorded among railway workers and passengers Oleksandr Kamyshin, the chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia", noted.
- We will remind you that the windows of the central station building in Kyiv were damaged by the blast wave, but the station is working, disembarkation and boarding of trains is carried out through the western and eastern underground passages, which at the same time serve as a shelter.