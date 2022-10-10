”Ukrzaliznytsia” is working normally and is preparing to provide evacuation trains in case of need

All railway stations of Ukraine operate as usual for unboarding and boarding, passengers are in shelters.

"We continue to keep our finger on the pulse, reserve wagons are ready for delivery if necessary. Additional trains — if necessary — will be announced via the official channels of Ukrzaliznytsia, — the press service of the carrier noted.

The company also warns about the possibility of delays in westbound trains due to damage to the catenary network. Reserve locomotives are already being prepared to ensure uninterrupted traffic.