The enemy attacked four districts of Kyiv. 5 people died, 32 were wounded

The enemy attacked four districts of Kyiv. Various objects of critical infrastructure were hit. Five people died, 32 were wounded. The rescue services are working in all places.

This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"Shevchenkivskyi district. Three hits in the area. The roadway is damaged. Six cars caught fire, another 15 were damaged. According to preliminary information, five people died, 24 were wounded. There were also two hits to various infrastructure facilities. Three people were wounded," the report stated.

A one-story house was hit in Sviatoshynskyi district. Three people were wounded there.

Two hits were recorded in different objects of critical infrastructure in Holosiivskyi district. According to preliminary data, one person was wounded.

A critical infrastructure object was hit in Desnyanskyi district. According to preliminary data, one person was wounded. Consequences are clarified.

Rescue services work at all places and facilities.