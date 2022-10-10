Russia launches massive missile strikes on Ukrainian cities. Explosions are heard in the center and west

Russian troops launch massive missile strikes on Ukrainian cities. Currently, the air alert lasts for more than two hours across the country.

Explosions are heard in Kyiv, Dnipro, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv region, Zhytomyr, Obukhiv and Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The Presidentʼs Office has already reacted to the situation. "Ukraine is under missile fire. There is information about strikes in many cities of the country. Civilians were injured as a result of shelling," Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote and called on people to stay in shelters.

By now, it is already known about the dead and wounded in the capital and the Dnipro.

In the capital, the subway stopped the movement of trains on the red line. The "Teatralna" — "Golden Gate" interchange is temporarily closed. Subway stations work as shelters.