Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv. The central district was affected

At approximately 8:15 a.m., four loud explosions rang out in Kyiv.

The mayor of the city, Vitaly Klitschko, reported that several explosions were heard in the Shevchenkiv district, in the center of the capital. All services go directly to the places. He promised to inform about the details later.

Svitlana Vodolaga, the spokeswoman of the State Emergency Service, said in a comment to "Suspilno" that as a result of several rocket hits in Kyiv , there are dead and wounded.

Meanwhile, the air alert in Kyiv has been going on for two hours.