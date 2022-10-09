A high-voltage line was repaired at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The station has power again

Ukrainian specialists repaired the high-voltage communication line of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This is reported in "Energoatom".

The emergency cooling pumps of the active zones of the ZNNP reactors operated from diesel generators for almost two days. Now the plant workers are restoring the normal power supply scheme for Zaporizhia NPPʼs own needs from the Ukrainian power system.

"The radiation background at the ZNPP site and the surrounding area did not change and is within normal limits," Energoatom noted.