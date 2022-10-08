The Russians once again completely de-energized the ZNPP — generators are working at the station

The Russian invaders completely cut off the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by firing at the last line of communication between the Zaporizhia NPP and the power system.

This is reported by Energoatom.

"Tonight at 00:59 due to another shelling by the Russian troops, the last communication line with the 750kV power system of the nuclear power plant was damaged and went off. As a result, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was completely de-energized. "Diesel generators were switched on automatically," the message reads.

Energoatom adds that the existing reserves of diesel fuel will be enough for their operation in this mode for 10 days, during which time it is necessary to restore the lines of communication between the ZNPP and the power system.