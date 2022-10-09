Kyrgyzstan canceled CSTO military exercises on its territory

Kyrgyzstan canceled training of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on its territory.
This was reported to Radio Azattyk by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the country.
In October 2022, command and staff exercises with CSTO peacekeeping forces called "Unbreakable Brotherhood-2022" were to be held in Kyrgyzstan.
- The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.
- On September 14-17, a large-scale clash took place between the troops of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The Kyrgyz government reported 63 dead and 200 injured citizens. On September 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of armed aggression in its statement. Tajikistan, in turn, accused Kyrgyzstan of such actions.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan reported 41 victims of the conflict on the border with Kyrgyzstan.
- On September 22, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan banned their citizens from participating in the war against Ukraine. Criminal liability is provided for this.