The Armed Forces eliminated another 440 Russian invaders

During the day of October 8, the armed forces of Ukraine destroyed another 440 Russian occupiers — 62,500 since the beginning of the war. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of Ukraine as of the morning of October 9.
Losses of the Russian army in equipment:
- 2,486 tanks (14);
- 5,133 combat armored vehicles (22);
- 1,477 artillery systems (18);
- 348 rocket launcher systems (3);
- 180 air defense vehicles;
- 266 aircraft;
- 235 helicopters (1);
- 1,086 drones (7);
- 247 cruise missiles (1);
- 15 ships/boats;
- 3,890 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (15);
- 136 unit of special equipment.