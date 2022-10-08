The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukrainian MoD: Arrests of military personnel began in Moscow

Military arrests began in Moscow.

This is reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

"A complex of "measures" directed against the military began in the Russian capital. Traffic in the center is blocked," the message reads. Units of the operational division named after Dzerzhinsky — the "elite" of the Russian Guard — entered the city. They are moving towards the center together with police units.

Numerous arrests, detentions and blockades of the military are known. Instead, all military units on the perimeter of Moscow have been put on high alert.