General Surovikin was appointed commander of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine

General Sergey Surovikin was appointed commander of Russian troops in Ukraine.

This is reported by the Russian propaganda media with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Since October 2017, Surovikin has held the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Air and Space Forces of the Russian Federation. From January to April 2019, he commanded a group of Russian troops in Syria.

The general is known, among other things, for the fact that he served as the commander of the motorized rifle battalion of the Guards Motorized Rifle Division, which participated in the suppression of protests against the coup attempt in the USSR in August 1991.